Watch: This AIIMS Doctor Dancing in a PPE Kit Will Motivate You

Doctors around the country are working overtime and saving thousands of lives each day as the COVID 19 cases in India touch new records each day. These warriors dressed in PPE kits have been working in adverse conditions, literally sweating it out and making sure every patient is taken care of.

Amidst this, some doctors have found their new normal where they try to de-stress during the long shift hours. While some may resort to taking a quick break if they can afford, some others take to dancing. And dancing, as we know, is a stress buster. A video of an AIIMS doctor dancing to 'Muqabala Muqabala' is being shared widely on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.