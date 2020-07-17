Watch: This AIIMS Doctor Dancing in a PPE Kit Will Motivate You
These doctors are all the positivity we need in our lives.
Doctors around the country are working overtime and saving thousands of lives each day as the COVID 19 cases in India touch new records each day. These warriors dressed in PPE kits have been working in adverse conditions, literally sweating it out and making sure every patient is taken care of.
Amidst this, some doctors have found their new normal where they try to de-stress during the long shift hours. While some may resort to taking a quick break if they can afford, some others take to dancing. And dancing, as we know, is a stress buster. A video of an AIIMS doctor dancing to 'Muqabala Muqabala' is being shared widely on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.
Another video of a doctor from Mumbai dancing in a PPE kit circulated on social media few days back. Dr Richa Negi took to her Instagram to say, "We won’t let the negativity of the situation get to us even while serving the patients in this GARMI-ful but oh so graceful outfit. If we can stay positive through risking our lives, you can be a little positive too about this extended lockdown!"
This is why doctors are the heroes we need in our lives.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
