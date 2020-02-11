Cong Leaders React To Dismal Delhi Results; Twitter Not Surprised
The broom appears to have swept across Delhi and Twitter.
According to afternoon trends released by the Election Commission on 11 February, the Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 57 constituencies out of the 70, while the BJP is down to 13 constituencies and Congress has zero in its kitty.
This hasn't come as a surprise to many. Since 2014 - the grand old party secured zero seats, whether it was the 2014 and 2019 General elections, or the 2015 State elections.
However, reacting to its latest defeat in this year's Assembly election in the national capital, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury dodged the party's overall performance but praised AAP for its fight against the BJP.
(Catch all the live updates on Delhi Elections here)
'We Are Aware of the Results’: Congress Leaders React to Party’s Performance
After Chowdhury’s comment other Congress leaders openly projected their dissatisfaction and took to Twitter to react to the party’s poor performance.
Twitterrati Reacts to Congress’ Dismal Show
Across Twitter, users also tried to lighten the mood up with some funny posts on the party’s performance in the Delhi Assembly Elections.
Others simply pointed out the party’s consistent poor performance in Delhi.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )