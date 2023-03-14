Find Out Why Chanel’s Pre-Owned Shopping Basket Is Making Netizens Flip Out
The Chanel shopping basket, launched in 2014, is made out of 65% silver and 35% leather.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Joining the list of overpriced products like Balenciaga's distressed sneakers or Priyanka Chopra's homeware brand 'Sona Home' is Prada's shopping basket. Its ridiculously priced pre-owned shopping basket that costs a whopping Rs 86 lakh has left the netizens with only one question in their minds: "Why?"
The shopping basket, which was launched in 2014 as part of the brand's autumn/winter collection, has stunned the internet once again. The basket is available on Chanel's official website, Farfetch.
If you're wondering how a seemingly ordinary shopping basket can cost so much, the answer is that it's made of 65% silver and 35% leather and bears Chanel's signature logo. Not that we're still sure why someone would want to buy a shopping cart that expensive!
Though practically, the bag might not be a very usable product, but it still served its purpose of making the netizens laugh, even if they were in disbelief! Check out their reactions here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: Chanel
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.