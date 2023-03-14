ADVERTISEMENT

Find Out Why Chanel’s Pre-Owned Shopping Basket Is Making Netizens Flip Out

The Chanel shopping basket, launched in 2014, is made out of 65% silver and 35% leather.

Joining the list of overpriced products like Balenciaga's distressed sneakers or Priyanka Chopra's homeware brand 'Sona Home' is Prada's shopping basket. Its ridiculously priced pre-owned shopping basket that costs a whopping Rs 86 lakh has left the netizens with only one question in their minds: "Why?"

The shopping basket, which was launched in 2014 as part of the brand's autumn/winter collection, has stunned the internet once again. The basket is available on Chanel's official website, Farfetch.

If you're wondering how a seemingly ordinary shopping basket can cost so much, the answer is that it's made of 65% silver and 35% leather and bears Chanel's signature logo. Not that we're still sure why someone would want to buy a shopping cart that expensive!

Though practically, the bag might not be a very usable product, but it still served its purpose of making the netizens laugh, even if they were in disbelief! Check out their reactions here:

Topics:  Chanel

Topics:  Chanel 

