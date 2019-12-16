Netizens Offer Help to Jamia, AMU Students Amid Anti-CAA Protests

As protests over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, erupted across Delhi on Sunday, 15 December, netizens on various social media platforms offered help to those who were affected during the violence. On Sunday, several buses were torched and as many as 50 students were detained after clashes with the police over the amended law.

Meanwhile, many students from Jamia Millia Islamia University claimed that while they were not part of the protest, they were harassed by the police. Many on social media shared their phone numbers and said their houses were open if students required shelter.