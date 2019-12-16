Netizens Offer Help to Jamia, AMU Students Amid Anti-CAA Protests
As protests over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, erupted across Delhi on Sunday, 15 December, netizens on various social media platforms offered help to those who were affected during the violence. On Sunday, several buses were torched and as many as 50 students were detained after clashes with the police over the amended law.
Meanwhile, many students from Jamia Millia Islamia University claimed that while they were not part of the protest, they were harassed by the police. Many on social media shared their phone numbers and said their houses were open if students required shelter.
Netizens Offer Medical and Legal Aid to Demonstrators
Many on Twitter and Instagram even offered medical aid to the injured demonstrators.
Some also offered help women who were part of Sunday’s protest in Delhi.
Twitterati Also Offered Help to AMU Students
J&K Student organisation tweeted, “Any student in Delhi especially from Jammu Kashmir who requires help can contact us as our team has already headed to Delhi to be there and support the student community in every possible regard. We will be there to help and provide assistance to the students from AMU or Jamia.”
The organisation offered help to the students of Aligarh Muslim University as well.
The clashes at AMU started after an agitation by Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia students against the legislation turned violent. AMU students gathered at the Babey Sir Syed Gate and raised slogans against the police action on the demonstrators in Delhi.