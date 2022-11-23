Building Note Prohibits Delivery Persons From Using Lifts; Sparks Online Debate

One such incident came to light when an IAS officer, Awainsh Sharan, tweeted a picture of a building note that limited the access of the elevator to only the residents. The note read, "Lift is for residents use only. No delivery persons like Swiggy and Zomato are allowed to use it."

While it was unclear if there was a separate lift for the non-residents and delivery personnels, or if the residents are supposed to collect their parcels themselves, either way, the note and its language illustrates everyday classism.