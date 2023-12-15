Brazilian Gospel Singer Dies During Live Performance

Pedro Henrique, a Brazilian gospel singer died on stage during a live performance on Wednesday, 13 December. The incident has left his fans in shock.
Henrique, 30, was singing his hit song ‘Vai Ser Tão Lindo’ at a religious event which was being broadcast online from a concert hall in Feira de Santana, a city in northeastern Brazil.
A video of the tragic moment of Henrique suddenly collapsing on his back leaving his band members and the crowd shocked is currently in circulation on the internet.
According to Radio 93, Henrique’s record label, Todah Music, confirmed that the cause of death was a massive heart attack.
As per reports, label official Instagram page wrote, “These are very difficult situations in life for which we have no explanation."
“We just need to understand that the will of God prevails,” they added.
The record label also paid tribute to Henrique, saying, “A cheerful young man, a friend to all. Only child. A present husband and a super dedicated father.”
Henrique is survived by his wife, Suilan Barreto, and his daughter, Zoe, who was born on October 19.
