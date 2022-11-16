ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | EndaVishesham Album Review: I Want Rebel 7 to Get Uncomfortable

He is a master of his style, I just want him to get more vulnerable.

Prateek Lidhoo
Podcast
Rebel 7 is a rapper, producer, and mix engineer based out of Delhi. EndaVishesham is his first studio album after being signed to Azadi Records. 

Rebel 7 is a master of a style of music I call 'Dilli ka Masculine Music.' Does this album match up to his usual work? Tune in to listen to my review of EndaVishesham.

Album art of EndaVishesham. The cover was designed by Vyshakh.

Photo: Azadi Records

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Topics:  Songs   Podcast   Rap 

