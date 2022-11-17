Brahmastra's OTT Version Reveals Deepika Padukone In Key Role; Stuns Internet

After Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra released to grand reception on 9 September, fans were quick to speculate about the actors playing Amrita and Dev, Shiva's (played by Ranbir Kapoor) parents. With the Ranbir-Alia Bhatt-starrer marking its OTT debut on 4 November, some of the theories were put to rest. How, you ask?

Unlike the version of the film running in theatres, Amrita's face is clearly visible in the cut streaming on Hotstar; and taking on the role of Shiva's mother is...(cue drumrolls)...Deepika Padukone!