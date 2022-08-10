As Bihar Faces a Political Crisis, Twitter Entertains Itself Through Memes
Here are some of the best Bihar political crisis memes!
We still weren’t over the political chaos in Maharashtra and now, Bihar is going through something similar too! Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with the BJP-led NDA and has rejoined the Janta Dal to continue being the CM of Bihar for the eighth consecutive time. He will be joined by Tejashwi Yadav as his new deputy, and as the country watched the chaos unfold, Twitter is doing what it does best: make memes!
We’ve dug up some of the best memes around the Bihar political crisis for you, and here they are:
