Bengaluru’s Luxury Auto Is Making Heads Turn, Check Out the Impressive Video

The auto is equipped with swanky interiors, plush seats, doors, and multi-coloured LED light.

Bengaluru’s Luxury Auto Is Making Heads Turn, Check Out the Impressive Video
A Bengaluru auto has attracted the netizens with its fascinating re-modelling. The auto is equipped with swanky interiors, doors and windows on for both the driver and passengers, and multi-coloured LED light. 

Not just that, the three-wheeler has a cooling fan, plush seats, cushions and trays for the passengers, along with a fire-extinguisher. At the back of the auto, there is a colourful ticker and posters of the late actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Shankar Nag.

The video of the lavish auto was shared by a Twitter user with a caption that read, "Hello #Bengaluru what a beautiful and wonderful auto . Has anyone traveled so far"

Impressed netizens left comments on the post. This is what they said:

Watch How a Luxury Three-Wheeler Auto Is Turning Heads on the Internet

