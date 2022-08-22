ADVERTISEMENT

‘Superhero in a Cab’: Bengaluru Cab Driver Hailed for Kindness Towards Passenger

"Such respect for his work and his clients, a lot to learn from him", wrote a user.

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
‘Superhero in a Cab’: Bengaluru Cab Driver Hailed for Kindness Towards Passenger
i

Sometimes, random acts of kindness by strangers are enough to make your day. This is what happened with Harsh Sharma, a LinkedIn user, who was amazed by the kindness of his cab driver.

Harsh, moved by Ravi's gesture, then took to LinkedIn and posted his heartwarming experience and reached out to Uber asking them to recognise Ravi's efforts. Since then, his post has gone viral and many users have appreciated Ravi.

Harsh Sharma shared the story of kind-hearted Ravi, a cab driver. 

(Photo Courtesy: LinkedIn/ Harsh Sharma)

After a tiring flight, Harsh took an Uber, and what he did not expect was the hospitality and warmth shown by Ravi, the driver.

Ravi realised that Harsh hadn't slept due to his flight so Ravi offered to arrange the seats for Harsh to lay back and rest. That's not all. Ravi then inquired Harsh if he had eaten anything and then even drove him to a restaurant and ordered food and coffee for him.

LinkedIn users were quite impressed by Ravi's dedication and some even called him a "hero". Harsh was also able to connect with Uber and made sure that the company takes note of Ravi. Read the comments here:

Also Read

Man’s Post About Wife’s Battle With Cancer Is Winning Hearts on LinkedIn

Man’s Post About Wife’s Battle With Cancer Is Winning Hearts on LinkedIn

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Bengaluru   linkedin   LinkedIn users 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×