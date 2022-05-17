Honest Uber Driver Gives Twitter Major Life Goals

Not everyone believes that honesty is the best policy, but this Uber driver surely follows it to the T.

Karishma Mehrotra, a twitter user, shared a screenshot of her conversation with the driver, with a caption, "This is the type of honesty I hope to achieve in life."

Karishma asked the driver if he's coming to pick her up and he replied, "Aaunga hundred percent ek paratha kha raha hun aadha bacha… sacchai maine bata diya." (I will come for sure once I finish my half paratha.. I've told you the truth.)