Bengaluru Cab Driver's Reason To Keep Working Will Warm Your Heart

A Twitter user wrote, "kudos to the cab driver! after all no work is small or big when done with full on passion".

The story of a Bengaluru cab driver who realised that he was not just driving, but helping those in need can give you the much needed dose of inspiration.

A Twitter user shared a selfie with him and penned down the driver's tale. The driver is the sole breadwinner for his family and has been working relentlessly for 17 years. It was a ride request he received at night that changed the way he perceived his work.

Take a look at the now-viral tweet:

The Twitter thread details how when the cab driver arrived, he found out it was an emergency baby delivery and they rushed to the hospital. Finding no doctors in the establishment, they quickly rushed to another hospital and made it just in time for the baby's birth.

The driver found purpose in his work and believes in a surrounding power that keeps him calm and collected.

The Twitter user noted this as the "most inspiring experience" in his life. Since the time of posting, the tweet has reached almost a thousand views.

Netizens are seeking inspiration from the cab driver and his approach to his work.

A Twitter user wrote, "kudos to the cab driver! after all no work is small or big when done with full on passion , sincerity ,dedication and a good heart!"

Topics:  Bengaluru   Cab Drivers   Viral Tweets 

