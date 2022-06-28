Men’s Washroom at Airport With a Diaper Changing Station Gets Lauded Online
"Childcare is not just a woman's responsibility," said one user.
Indians have started appreciating public washrooms providing people with facilities like a sanitary napkin dispenser and a diaper changing and nursing room for new mothers. The Bengaluru airport went one step beyond this and even installed one in the men's washrooms.
In a Twitter post shared online, a woman posted the picture of a diaper changing station at the men's washroom at Bengaluru airport.
"Childcare is not just a woman's responsibility," she captioned the photo.
An unusual yet pleasant thing to see, the initiative was lauded by users online.
This is the most thoughtful gesture towards promoting shared responsibility between both parents!
