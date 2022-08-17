Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Earns Praises from Fans
Shah Rukh Khan is seen doing his signature step with a young Laal Singh Chaddha.
There is no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fandom across the world and since his hiatus of almost 4 years, the audience has been craving a glimpse of him on the big screen. So, when people went to watch Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, they were pleasantly surprised to watch Shah Rukh's cameo in the movie.
In over three decades of his acting career, Shah Rukh has an unparalleled charm that has earned him the title of 'King Khan' and his signature move is enough to blow the audience over.
Videos of the same signature pose have surfaced online after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, is proof of Shahrukh's fandom.
In the scene, Shah Rukh sees a young Laal Singh dancing on the terrace and is quite impressed by his dance moves which he learns and adapts. Later, Shah Rukh becomes famous and the dance move he learnt from Laal becomes his signature pose!
While it was a short cameo, the scene has made SRK fans go gaga! Some people have shared videos from the cinema hall and people can be heard cheering as soon as Shah Rukh comes on screen. Read their reactions here:
