Backstreet Boys to Perform in India and ‘Everybody’ on the Internet Is Excited!

If you're a 90's kid and you've grown up listening to the magic of Backstreet Boys, then brace yourselves for a major nostalgia, because the American pop band is coming to India this summer!
As part of their DNA World Tour, which was originally going to be held in 2020 but was pushed due to the pandemic, the band will now be travelling in Asia from March to May, 2023. The group will perform in Mumbai on May 4th at Jio World Garden and in Delhi on May 5th at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
As soon as Bookmyshow broke the the news on Twitter, fans have been jumping in excitement and they can't wait for the Backstreets to be back! And yes, that definitely was a Backstreet Boys reference!
Here are some reactions:
