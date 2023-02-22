Backstreet Boys Return to India After 13 Years With DNA World Tour; See Details
The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour in India will be held in Mumbai and New Delhi.
The legendary American boy band Backstreet Boys is returning to India after 13 years with their DNA World Tour in May. The iconic band will perform in India after five years of globetrotting to celebrate 30 years of its electrifying music.
The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will be a two-city tour, making its first stop in Mumbai, followed by New Delhi.
In the India leg, Backstreet Boys will perform at Mumbai's Jio World Gardens on 4 May and New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 5 May.
The DNA World Tour is brought to India by BookMyShow and Live Nation. The registrations for the concert are live exclusively on their platform.
According to the press release, "AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson have been enthralling fans across the globe for over three decades and are expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand.
"The DNA World Tour celebrates their rich history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and an arsenal of mega-watt hits such as ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ and ‘As Long As You Love Me’, along with the latest hits from their recent album ‘DNA’ including ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, ‘Chances’ and ‘No Place’, amongst others."
The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour begins on 1 May in Egypt, followed by India, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Israel and ends on 19 May in South Africa. The world tour comes on the back of the band's tenth studio album, DNA.
Topics: Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour
