Amazon Seller Sends Wrong Product With an Apology Letter; Twitter Finds It Cute
"This is actually cute.. I hope you receive your order soon but pls don't give negative feedback", chimed in a user
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
There have been countless incidents of fraud in online shopping. Some customers have received bizarre things like bricks, slippers, soap bars, masala boxes etc, instead of the actual products they've ordered, but seldom have they received the wrong product with an apology from the seller!
A Twitter user recently shared his peculiar experience when he received a wrong book with an apology letter from the seller. The seller requested the customer to not report him to Amazon, and that since he was unable to send in the correct order at the moment, he will send the book shortly.
In the apology letter, the seller mentioned that he couldn't send the correct book as it was currently out of stock. He requested the customer to send this book back and not provide negative feedback for the error. He wrote, "We will send you the other book. Please return this book. Don't give negative feedback. Please cancel your order yourself... Please help this order Sir,"
The Twitter user who was himself in a conundrum shared it on Twitter and the users weighed in with their opinions. One user wrote, "We must appreciate that they at least sent a note."
Another user recalled a similarly hilarious incident and wrote, "I ordered a religious holy book, they sent me 'How to deal with climate change'. I'm not angry, I think they did the right thing. This was with Flipkart by the way."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.