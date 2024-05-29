Alia, Kareena & Others Show Solidarity With Palestine After Attack On Rafah

An Israeli air strike at a tent camp in the city of Rafah in Gaza, which resulted in the killing of 45 people on the night of 26 May has prompted an international outcry.
Days after the brutal attack, several celebrities from the Indian film industry including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among many others, took to social media to show their solidarity with Palestine.
Alia took to Instagram to share a story advocating for women and children's peace and safety in Rafah, with the caption “#AllEyesOnRafah.”
Kareena re-shared a UNICEF post on her Instagram story, which condemned the killing of children and families in Rafah. Have a look:
Radhika Apte also took to Instagram to show her support for Palestine. The actor shared a post which stated how Israel's attack on Rafah violates the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling and goes against the international laws.
Swara also shared a bunch of stories on her Instagram handle to raise awareness about the attack on Rafah. Have a look:
Pakistani actor Mahira Khan also extended her support for Palestine on social media. Sharing a few images from Rafah, Mahira wrote on Instagram, "Burnt people alive!!! While they slept in tents which were ‘safe zones’!!! Repeated bombings of refugees!! What the hell kind of a world are we living in!! Who are these people who can see burnt decapitated babies and not be shaken to the core. This power hungry world has failed you."
Huma Qureshi also showed her solidarity with Palestine by sharing an informative post on her Instagram story concerning the attack in Rafah. Have a look:
Malaika Arora also took to Instagram to join other celebrities in solidarity. She shared a post on her story which read, "There is no such thing as killing children legally."
Samantha Ruth Prabhu also showed her support for Palestine through her Instagram stories. Have a look: