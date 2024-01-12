Akshay Kumar Opts For The Metro to Beat Mumbai Traffic; Video Goes Viral

The video shows Akshay in a black outfit with a matching cap and white sneakers. Akshay was wearing a mask.

The internet was all praise for the actor for ditching his car to take the public transport. "The super humble and down-to-earth Akshay Paaji using the Mumbai metro to travel for work!," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Highest-paid actor, Asia's biggest action hero, but still padma shri Akshay Kumar chose to travel by Mumbai Metro. His simplicity is a refreshing standout in the glitzy world of Bollywood."

"Megastar Akshay Kumar", "Akshay Kumar sir is so down to earth by choosing to travel through metro and not being stuck in Mumbai traffic," some others wrote.