Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Akshay Kumar Opts For The Metro to Beat Mumbai Traffic; Video Goes Viral

Akshay Kumar took the metro with producer Dinesh Vijan to beat the traffic.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Mumbai metro saw a star commuter on Thursday, 11 January, as actor Akshay Kumar decided to beat the traffic by taking the metro. Videos and photos of Akshay sitting with producer Dinesh Vijan in a coach have gone viral.

Also Read

Then & Now: Bollywood & Its Changing Relationship With Those in Power

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The video shows Akshay in a black outfit with a matching cap and white sneakers. Akshay was wearing a mask.

The internet was all praise for the actor for ditching his car to take the public transport. "The super humble and down-to-earth Akshay Paaji using the Mumbai metro to travel for work!," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Highest-paid actor, Asia's biggest action hero, but still padma shri Akshay Kumar chose to travel by Mumbai Metro. His simplicity is a refreshing standout in the glitzy world of Bollywood."

"Megastar Akshay Kumar", "Akshay Kumar sir is so down to earth by choosing to travel through metro and not being stuck in Mumbai traffic," some others wrote.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Akshay Kumar 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×