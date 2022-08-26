Netizens Surprised to Find Akshay Kumar’s Doppelganger in 'House of the Dragon'
Paddy Considine, the actor who plays King Viserys I, resembles Akshay Kumar and now we can't unsee it!
After a wait of three years, there is some good news for the Game Of Thrones fans out there as the pilot of House of the Dragon, GOT's prequel, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.
Fans were obviously quite excited to watch this show, but desis were more amused after watching it as they spotted an Akshay Kumar look-alike in its pilot episode. And of course, they shared hilarious memes on Twitter!
This episode is based on the Targaryen family. But desis couldn't get over the resemblance between Paddy Considine, the actor who plays King Viserys I and our very own Khiladi Kumar. And honestly, now I can't unsee it as well!
See for yourself. Here are some hilarious comments:
