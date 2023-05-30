ADVERTISEMENT

AI Portraits Reimagine How Billionaires Would Look if They Lost Their Wealth

Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, here's how these billionaires will look if they lose their money

Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Artificial Intelligence has become a hot topic now. While there is a lot of controversy surrounding the ethics and legality of AI, it has become quite popular - not just with the general masses, but also within artistic spaces.

With AI, it has become easy to create art within minutes and with minimal resources. All you need is a computer or a smart device, an internet connection, and an imagination, and AI will create endless possibilities for you!

Jumping on the AI bandwagon, we tried to reimagine a world where the billionaires — Bill Gates, Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk — have lost all their wealth, and the results are astonishing.

Check them out for yourself:

Bill Gates reimagined as poor

(Photo Courtesy: Puneet Bhatia | The Quint)

If Elon Musk was poor, this is how he will look

(Photo Courtesy: Puneet Bhatia | The Quint)

Mark Zuckerberg as a poor man

(Photo Courtesy: Puneet Bhatia | The Quint)

Donald Trump's AI portrait

(Photo Courtesy: Puneet Bhatia | The Quint)

Topics:  Artificial Intelligence   AI 

