News Channel Holds Budget Discussion 'In the Air' and Netizens Aren’t Impressed

"That stage when you don't know where Roadies ends and News begins", wrote a user

In recent times, most of us have been worried about the questionable standards of media and journalism in the country. Now, a prominent news outlet took it upon itself to change the discourse by literally taking the discussions to new heights — 160 ft high to be precise.

Aaj Tak journalist Anjana Om Kashyap shared a clip of their upcoming segment 'Budget Ki Udaan' where the entire team including the panellists and anchors were conducting the discussion while sitting several feet above the ground at the FlyDining restaurant in Noida.

As the clip was shared on social media, Twitter was flooded by memes, with many netizens taking a dig at the news channel and its 'innovative' way of delivering the news.

One user wrote, "This is the only way in which AajTak could achieve a 'high' level of journalism."

While another user wrote, "This is Aaj Tak's reply to everyone who was complaining about how TV News has hit the rock bottom!!"

Here are some more reactions:

