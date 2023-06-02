A Unique Pre-Wedding Photoshoot With a Snake Goes Viral

Pre-wedding shoots have become an important part of weddings, and couples are doing everything to make theirs stand-out from the rest. Just recently, a couple did a unique photoshoot to depict their love story that started because of a snake...yes you read that right!
So, in order to memorialize their love story, the couple decided to recreate it through pictures.
In the thread posted on Twitter, it shows how one day the girl spotted a cobra in her backyard. Scared, she searched for the contact of snake-rescuers and called them.
Soon the rescuers arrived, and one of them bravely caught the snake. Before leaving, he asked her to give him a call. The two got in touch, and that's how their love story began.
The couple's peculiar love story and their unusual photoshoot grabbed the attention of the social media users and they couldn't help but comment on the post.
A comment read, "It seems like it's scripted by Ekta Kapoor"
Another user commented. "That's an epic Pre-wedding Shoot"
Here are some more hilarious reactions:
