This 12-YO Web Developer Has Adults State What They Were Doing at That Age

Anshul Soni is in 7th grade, has a LinkedIn page, his own website, and is the founder of multiple web applications

This 12-YO Web Developer Has Adults State What They Were Doing at That Age
A 12-year-old's professional achievements has the internet wondering what they were up to when they were 12.

Anshul Soni, a Class 7 student, has a LinkedIn page, his own website, and is the founder of multiple web applications. Beat that!

After a Twitter user posted a screenshot of Anshul Soni's LinkedIn profile, many were in awe of this youngster and his skills, and he soon became a sensation on the internet.

According to Anshul's LinkedIn profile, he hails from Rajasthan's Bhilwara and is a front-end developer, who has founded web applications like ‘CodeINBlogs’. Additionally, he is also a graphic and UI/UX designer.

His profile has led to some hilarious reactions on social media.

A user commented, "At 12, I had read about "what is CPU". Kudos my boy!"

Another user commented, "At 12, I was playing laggori & had my own cycle gang & disturbed kids who would do homework before playing."

Check out other reactions:

11-Year-Old Malayali Girl Develops AI-Based Eye Disease Detection App

