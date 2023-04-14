108-Year-Old Woman Tops Kerala’s Literacy Programme, Scores 97 Out of 100

According to her grandson, Kamalakanni had to drop out of school after the second standard due to financial constraints, but she was always eager to learn. So, she approached Sampoornam Shastra's learning programme and they were happy to enrol her.

She started practising Tamil and Malayalam and despite her old age, she proved her merit and not only scored 97 out of 100 on the test, but even topped the examination.

Her dedication and willingness to learn have set an example for people across the country. In a conversation with News18, her grandson said, "We are pleased that she has set an example at such an old age. She has also received recognition from the Kerala Government for earning higher scores under the programme."