10 Years on, 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Remains a Fan Favourite

The Deepika-Ranbir starrer 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' was released in 2013

It's been ten years since Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released, and even after a decade, it remains a fan favorite.

To commemorate the anniversary, Dharma Productions shared the movie trailer with a caption, "Iss movie ke saath kuch waqt bitaane se hi sab kuch sahi ho jaata hai! (Everything feels better after watching the movie) Celebrating a film that remains timeless for generations while celebrating love, friendship & everything in between!"

Netizens, too, flooded twitter with their favorite moments from the movie. While some are still swooning over the on-screen chemistry between Deepika and Ranbir, others love how the film explores the themes of friendship and love.

Here are some reactions:

A user commented, "It has been 10 years... Still it's everyone's comfort movie"

Another user commented, "YJHD is not just a film, it is an emotion. Must say, #AyanMukerji has a charm like no other and this is reflected in his films as well."

Here are some other reactions:

'10 Years of YJHD': Director Ayan Mukerji Confesses He's Not Fully Seen the Film

