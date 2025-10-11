Trump Didn’t Win Nobel Peace Prize. Or Did He? Depends On Who You Ask

There was nothing subtle about Donald Trump's 'hints' that he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize.
On 18 August, during a meeting with European leaders at the White House, the US President said, "I've done six wars, I've ended six wars. If you look at the six deals I settled this year, they were all at war. I didn't do any ceasefires."
The very next day, in an interview with Fox News, he revised the number of wars he "ended" to seven. The White House also released a list of wars the president was referring to—India and Pakistan, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Israel and Iran, Thailand and Cambodia, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Egypt and Ethiopia during his second term, and Serbia and Kosovo in his first term.
On 9 October, Trump added an eighth conflict to the list—Israel and Hamas—shortly after announcing the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire.
Once again, speaking at American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner in September, he said he was told that "if you can stop Russia and Ukraine, you should get the Nobel Prize."
"Well, what about the seven others? I should get a Nobel Prize for each one'. No, they said, 'But if you stop Russia and Ukraine, sir, you should be able to get the Nobel'. I said I stopped seven wars. That's one war, and that's a big one. But all of these, actually, that was the one I thought would be easiest one, because I have a good relationship with President Putin."
Yet again, Trump repeated that he was deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. Netanyahu himself had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
In September, Trump brought up the Nobel Prize in an interview with CBS News, saying he "wasn't even interested".
He even expressed his annoyance, right before the Nobel Peace Prize announcement on 10 October, that former US President Barack Obama was honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize!
So, depending on who you ask, you know the 'Peace Prize' has been awarded to Trump—and, maybe, not just for stopping wars.
(Sakshat Chandok also contributed to this Kaafi Real.)