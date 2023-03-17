ADVERTISEMENT

Norwegian Dance Group Quick Style Answers Web's Most Googled Questions

From their favorite Bollywood number to collaborating with BTS, Quick Style answers the web's burning questions!

Swati Chopra
Published
NEON
1 min read
Norwegian hip-hop dance group Quick Style is currently in Mumbai for their first live performance for Indian audiences...and it's safe to say that they set the stage on fire!

Even before their performance, the group made headlines for matching steps with prominent Indian celebrities like Virat Kohli and Suniel Shetty.

Right after their performance, The Quint's Swati Chopra caught up with the group to ask them some of the web's most googled questions about themselves.

From what their favorite Bollywood number is to how they got a chance to collaborate with the Korean boy band, BTS - Quick Style gave fun and witty answers to all of the web's burning questions!

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

Topics:  Quick style 

