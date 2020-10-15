Parle, Bajaj Taking a Stand Against ‘Toxic’ TV News is Kaafi Real

On Monday, 12 October, Parle Products, the maker of the Parle-G biscuits, said that “they will not advertise their products on toxic and aggressive Indian media channels.”

This comes in light of a massive outrage over an alleged ‘TRP scam’ revealed by Mumbai Police. Parle Products senior category head, Krishnarao Buddha, said that the company will not advertise on news channels that ‘broadcast toxic content’