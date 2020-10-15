Parle, Bajaj Taking a Stand Against ‘Toxic’ TV News is Kaafi Real

On Monday, 12 October, Parle Products, the maker of the Parle-G biscuits, said that “they will not advertise their products on toxic and aggressive Indian media channels.”

This comes in light of a massive outrage over an alleged ‘TRP scam’ revealed by Mumbai Police. Parle Products senior category head, Krishnarao Buddha, said that the company will not advertise on news channels that ‘broadcast toxic content’

Parle, Bajaj Taking a Stand Against ‘Toxic’ TV News is Kaafi Real
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

Parel’s decision followed Bajaj Auto’s. On 8 October, industrialist and Bajaj Auto managing director Rajiv Bajaj told CNBC TV18 that his company has “blacklisted three channels” for advertisement, as the company does not want to endorse “toxicity.”

The Mumbai Police, in its press conference, said that its investigation into a complaint by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has discovered a racket of TRP-fixing by some channels, including Republic TV.

