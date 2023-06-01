ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Arshia Goswami, The 8-Year-Old Who Can Lift 60 Kgs Like a Pro?

Arshia's weightlifting journey began when she was only 5, and at 6, she became India's youngest deadlifter

Jhalak Jain
Published
Now Rolling
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

An 8-year-old, Arshia Goswami, has impressed everyone with her astounding strength and dedication. In a recent viral video, Arshia lifted 60kg weights effortlessly and proved that 'age is just a number'.

Arshia's weightlifting journey began when she was only 5. She started exercising with her father, a fitness instructor, and within six months, she started weightlifting.

At 6, the young champion from Haryana's Panchkula lifted 45 kg and became India's youngest deadlifter. Her name is now etched in the Asia Book of Records, as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arshia wishes to represent India in the Olympics one day, and she trains hard to achieve her goal. Apart from deadlifting, Arshia enjoys Taekwondo and power-lifting.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

Also Read

Meet Mangala Gowri, the 38-Year-Old Mother Whose K-Pop Moves Will Blow Your Mind

Meet Mangala Gowri, the 38-Year-Old Mother Whose K-Pop Moves Will Blow Your Mind

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and now-rolling

Topics:  Viral   Sports   Weightlifting 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×