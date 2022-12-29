From 'Kaala Chashma' to 'Srivalli', Viral Videos in 2022 That Broke The Internet

Whether it was Pradeep Mehra, aka 'the midnight runner's', heartwarming story, the impressive performances on Bollywood music by the dance group 'Quick Style', Tejasswi Prakash's hilarious dialogue from Naagin 6, or the soul-soothing renditions of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's 'Pasoori', the internet gave us some beautiful gems! Check them out.