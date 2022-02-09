SRK Offered Dua at Lata Mangeshkar’s Funeral, People Spat Misinformation & Hate

Imagine this. You're at one of India's most iconic singers, Lata Mangeshkar's funeral, surrounded by a hundred cameras and lakhs of people and you dare to spit on her mortal remains.

This isn't a figment of our imagination, but the state in-charge of BJP Haryana's Information Technology department, Arun Yadav's, who asked "Did Shah Rukh Khan spit?" in a Twitter post and stirred up a controversy.