Watch: Shreya Lenka, Odisha Teen Could Become India's First K-Pop Star

The BLACKSWAN band currently has 4 members; Youngheun, Fatou, Judy, and Leia. After Hyeme left the group in 2020, DR Music held the auditions for the position of the fifth band member. That's when Shreya auditioned and competed against thousands of applicants around the globe. Currently, she's training in South Korea for a month before the final round.

Here's a look at the inspiring story of Shreya from Odisha's Rourkela to entering the K-Pop World!