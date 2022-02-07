ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Shreya Lenka, Odisha Teen Could Become India's First K-Pop Star

Watch the inspiring journey of Shreya Lenka, the teen who could become India's First K-Pop Star!

Jhalak Jain
Published
Now Rolling
1 min read

The 18-year-old Shreya Lenka is creating history as she competes to become the 5th member for BLACKSWAN, a South Korean Pop band. A yoga practitioner, trained singer and dancer, Shreya is among the top 2 finalists along with Brazil's Gabriela Dalcin.

The BLACKSWAN band currently has 4 members; Youngheun, Fatou, Judy, and Leia. After Hyeme left the group in 2020, DR Music held the auditions for the position of the fifth band member. That's when Shreya auditioned and competed against thousands of applicants around the globe. Currently, she's training in South Korea for a month before the final round.

Here's a look at the inspiring story of Shreya from Odisha's Rourkela to entering the K-Pop World!

