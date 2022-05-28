Odisha Teen Shreya Lenka Becomes First K-Pop Star From India
She was chosen as a new member of the hugely popular Korean band Blackswan.
Eighteen-year-old Shreya Lenka from Odisha has become the first K-pop star from India. She was chosen as a new member of the hugely popular Korean band Blackswan, along with a Brazilian girl, Gabriela Dalcin.
Lenka was selected for the last phase of training in Seoul to become a member of the band after the oldest member of the group, Hyeme, quit the band in November 2020.
In May 2021, Blackswan's label DR Music had announced that they would conduct global auditions to fill the vacant spot. Gabriela and Shreya were chosen among 4,000 applicants.
The group took to their Instagram handle to announce the addition of the two new members. It also mentioned that with the two new faces on board, the group shall be back with Blackswan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.