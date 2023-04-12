ADVERTISEMENT

How 'Khoon Bhari Mang' Kickstarted Rekha's Tryst With Bold Fashion Headgear

How films like 'Khoon Bhari Mang', 'Sheshnaag' and 'Madam X' influenced Rekha's eccentric fashion choices.

Phelian
Published
Now Rolling
2 min read

Video Editor: Phelian

A recent video of Rekha stepping out of Manish Malhotra's Pali Hill residence is doing the rounds on the internet. The sixty-nine year old veteran actor is seen greeting the paparazzi in a beige, flowy kaftan with a headwrap.

In no time, Rekha's attire drew the attention of netizens with her headgear drawing in the most buzz. While some were confused by her unconventional fashion choices, others lauded her confidence and reminisced one of her landmark roles, Aarti in the iconic film Khoon Bhari Mang.

While Rekha's flamboyant collection of headgear has been the talk of the town for a while, did you ever wonder how she started wearing them?

The answer lies in the character design of Khoon Bhari Mang!

This 1988 film was a revenge story where Aarti (Rekha) avenges her husband's murder...

Rekha in Khoon Bhari Mang.

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest; Altered by The Quint)

But wait, that's not all!

She went on to essay the role of a shape-shifting serpent in the 1990 film Sheshnaag...

Rekha in Sheshnaag.

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest; Altered by The Quint)

With the release of Madam X in 1994, Rekha's lookbook was unmatched.

Rekha in Madam X.

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest; Altered by The Quint)

And thus began Rekha's tryst with bold, head-turning and jaw-dropping headgear. And it continues...till this day!

Rekha and Deepika Padukone spotted at the airport together in 2019.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Rekha posing in a turban for a photoshoot. 

(Image Courtesy: Pinterest)

Rekha sporting a headwrap in 2018, while she's on her way back to Mumbai from Bangkok.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

How Zeenat Aman Is Making Instagram A Better Place, One Post At A Time

Topics:  Rekha   Khoon Bhari Maang 

