How 'Khoon Bhari Mang' Kickstarted Rekha's Tryst With Bold Fashion Headgear

A recent video of Rekha stepping out of Manish Malhotra's Pali Hill residence is doing the rounds on the internet. The sixty-nine year old veteran actor is seen greeting the paparazzi in a beige, flowy kaftan with a headwrap.

In no time, Rekha's attire drew the attention of netizens with her headgear drawing in the most buzz. While some were confused by her unconventional fashion choices, others lauded her confidence and reminisced one of her landmark roles, Aarti in the iconic film Khoon Bhari Mang.