Watch: Rekha & Alia Bhatt's Sweet Moment at Award Ceremony

A number of celebrities attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 on Monday, 20 February. Alia Bhatt and Rekha's adorable moments from the ceremony has caught everyone's attention. Dressed in beautiful sarees, the actors were seen laughing and chatting.

Rekha won the award for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry and Alia won Best Actress award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir Kapoor also won the Best Actor award for Brahmastra Part One – Shiva.