Watch: Rekha & Alia Bhatt's Sweet Moment at Award Ceremony
Rekha and Alia won awards at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023.
A number of celebrities attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 on Monday, 20 February. Alia Bhatt and Rekha's adorable moments from the ceremony has caught everyone's attention. Dressed in beautiful sarees, the actors were seen laughing and chatting.
Rekha won the award for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry and Alia won Best Actress award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir Kapoor also won the Best Actor award for Brahmastra Part One – Shiva.
Alia took to Instagram to share a photo with the award.
Among other celebs who attended the event were Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, Ronit Roy, Shreyas Talpade, R Balki, Sahil Khan, Natalia Barulich, Jayantilal Gada, Sachet, Parampara and Hariharan.
