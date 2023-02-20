ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Rekha & Alia Bhatt's Sweet Moment at Award Ceremony

Rekha and Alia won awards at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Watch: Rekha & Alia Bhatt's Sweet Moment at Award Ceremony
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A number of celebrities attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 on Monday, 20 February. Alia Bhatt and Rekha's adorable moments from the ceremony has caught everyone's attention. Dressed in beautiful sarees, the actors were seen laughing and chatting.

Rekha won the award for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry and Alia won Best Actress award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir Kapoor also won the Best Actor award for Brahmastra Part One – Shiva.

Also Read

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Celebrate Anissa Malhotra's Godh Bharai

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Celebrate Anissa Malhotra's Godh Bharai
ADVERTISEMENT

Alia took to Instagram to share a photo with the award.

Among other celebs who attended the event were Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, Ronit Roy, Shreyas Talpade, R Balki, Sahil Khan, Natalia Barulich, Jayantilal Gada, Sachet, Parampara and Hariharan.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×