Watch How Mumbai’s Youngest Gully Girl Raps Her Way Out of Poverty & Misogyny

Living in the slums of Mumbai, under the burden of poverty, hasn't been easy for 16-year-old gully girl, Saniya Mistry. Since childhood, she observed that girls in her area had no freedom to "choose" the life they want, whether it was education or marriage. Spending on a daughter's education is considered a waste of money because her only goal (defined by her family and relatives, of course) would be to get married young, and her only "success" would be in domestic pursuits - to take care of her kids and be the submissive wife.

Saniya decided to challenge this inequality and misogyny with her words and be the voice of change. She began writing poetry when she was 9 and started rapping at the age of 14 on things that mattered to her the most.

