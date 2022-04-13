Here's What Paparazzi Have To Say About Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Wedding
Paparazzi standing outside Ranbir Kapoor's house tell us what they know about the Ranbir-Alia wedding
While everybody is scrolling through social media to get some new details on the biggest celebrity wedding of the year, that of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, photographers have been standing outside Ranbir Kapoor's house for days and nights capturing each and every detail— from decorations to designer clothes coming in. So what details do they know about the wedding?
The Quint spoke to paparazzi who shared some information and their memories of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.