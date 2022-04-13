Here's What Paparazzi Have To Say About Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Wedding

While everybody is scrolling through social media to get some new details on the biggest celebrity wedding of the year, that of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, photographers have been standing outside Ranbir Kapoor's house for days and nights capturing each and every detail— from decorations to designer clothes coming in. So what details do they know about the wedding?

The Quint spoke to paparazzi who shared some information and their memories of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.