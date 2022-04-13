Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Neetu, Riddhima & Other Relatives Arrive at The Venue

Preparations for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding are in full swing. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on 14 April. Ahead of the big day, Kapoor family members were clicked arriving at the Vastu residence in Mumbai's Chembur, where most of the festivities will take place.

Neetu Kapoor with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law and granddaughter were photographed by the paparazzi as they arrived at the venue. Ranbir's aunts Nitasha Nanda and Rima Jain were also part of the gathering.

As per reports, a puja will be held at Vastu on Wednesday in remembrance of Ranbir's late father Rishi Kapoor. In the later half of the day, the Mehendi function is scheduled for the couple.