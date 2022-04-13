ADVERTISEMENT

Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Neetu, Riddhima & Other Relatives Arrive at The Venue

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's wedding will reportedly take place in Mumbai's Chembur.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Photos
1 min read

Preparations for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding are in full swing. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on 14 April. Ahead of the big day, Kapoor family members were clicked arriving at the Vastu residence in Mumbai's Chembur, where most of the festivities will take place.

Neetu Kapoor with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law and granddaughter were photographed by the paparazzi as they arrived at the venue. Ranbir's aunts Nitasha Nanda and Rima Jain were also part of the gathering.

As per reports, a puja will be held at Vastu on Wednesday in remembrance of Ranbir's late father Rishi Kapoor. In the later half of the day, the Mehendi function is scheduled for the couple.

Also Read

Here's What Paparazzi Have To Say About Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Wedding

Here's What Paparazzi Have To Say About Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Wedding

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×