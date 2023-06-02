ADVERTISEMENT

Mithun Da's 'Jimmy Jimmy' From 'Disco Dancer' Gets a K-Pop Twist

Aoora's rendition of 'Jimmy Jimmy' features a combination of Korean and Hindi lyrics.

Anjali Palod
Published
Now Rolling
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Remember Mithun Chakraborty's 'Jimmy Jimmy' from Disco Dancer? The hit track has been reimagined by South Korean singer and composer, Aoora with an added K-pop flavour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Park Min-Jun goes by the stage name Aoora. During his conversation with The Quint, he said that he changed his name to 'Aoora' since it means 'energy' and he wants to spread happiness through his energy.

He first heard the song while browsing through Bollywood music and it caught his attention. That's when he decided to make a K-Pop remix out of it. The renewed 'Jimmy Jimmy' features a combination of Korean and Hindi lyrics and has earned appreciation from the audience.

What do you think about this version?

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

Also Read

Who Is Arshia Goswami, The 8-Year-Old Who Can Lift 60 Kgs Like a Pro?

Who Is Arshia Goswami, The 8-Year-Old Who Can Lift 60 Kgs Like a Pro?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and now-rolling

Topics:  Mithun Chakraborty   KPOP   Korean Pop 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×