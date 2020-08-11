The Real-Life Story of India’s First Woman IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is all set to release on 12 August. Janhvi Kapoor plays the titular role in the film which is inspired by the life of India's first woman Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. In the film, Pankaj Tripathi essays the role of Gunjan's father Lt. Col. (retired) Ashok Kumar Saxena.

Gunjan Saxena's family has been serving in the Indian Army for years. Her father and brother were in the Army and she too took inspiration from them and followed suit.

Gunjan completed her graduation from Hansraj College in Delhi and then went on to take the SSB entrance exam. She joined the Indian Air Force in the 1994.