Remembering Faiz Ahmad Faiz: Voice That’s Relevant Even in 2020

Faiz Ahmad Faiz is one of the most popular poets of the 20th century. His writings reflect the transition from romanticism to revolution and he faced political repression for his revolutionary views.

He was born in the year 1911, in Sialkot, Punjab, from where he pursued his basic education from Church Mission School. Later, he did his Masters in English and Arabic from Lahore. During his college days, he continued to pursue his poetic aspirations. When the Progressive Movement in India gathered momentum in 1936, he was one of the protagonists. Faiz beautifully blended the grief of love with sorrows of life in his poetry which struck a chord with the youth.