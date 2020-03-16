IIT-K Panel Says Reading of Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ Was ‘Unsuitable’

A committee set up by IIT-Kanpur to investigate students reading out Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s iconic poem Hum Dekhenge on 17 December 2019 at an anti-CAA protest found it to have been “unsuitable to time and place,” reports The Indian Express. The panel added that the five teachers and six students who participated in the protest should be "counselled" and that their involvement was “less than desirable”.

The controversy broke out when a group of students at IIT-Kanpur recited Hum Dekhenge at an anti-CAA protest to express solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia after Delhi Police entered their campus on 15 December 2019.

Vashi Mant Sharma, a temporary teacher at IIT-Kanpur, had reportedly objected to the following verses of the renowned poet's Urdu nazm, “Jab arz-e-Khuda ke Ka’abe se, sab buutt uthwaae jaayenge" and “Bas naam rahega Allah ka, jo gayab bhi hai haazir bhi.” These lines roughly translate to, "When from the sacred square of the Kaaba, idols of false Gods will be uprooted” and “Only the name of Allah will prevail, Allah who is invisible and yet omnipresent.”