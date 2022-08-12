ADVERTISEMENT

Sara Ali Khan, the Vlogger, Tickles Our Funny Bone

The 'chaka chak' girl, Sara Ali Khan, turns 27 today.

Jhalak Jain
Published
Now Rolling
1 min read

Sara Ali Khan, the Atrangi actor who turns 27 today has won many hearts not just through her movies, but with her adorable, fun-loving personality. She's starred in only 5 movies till now, but she has a massive fan following, all thanks to her hilarious videos on social media that keeps us hooked.

From her 'knock-knock jokes' to her exclusive vlogs 'namaste darshakon', Sara has proven that she's a born entertainer. And how can I not mention that her instant poetry skills are hilarious without even trying!

Keep those fun videos coming, Sara!

Also Read

Knock Knock Jokes by Sara Ali Khan That Will Make You Go LOL

Knock Knock Jokes by Sara Ali Khan That Will Make You Go LOL

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×