Knock Knock Jokes by Sara Ali Khan That Will Make You Go LOL
Sara Ali Khan turns 26 today.
Sara Ali Khan turns 26 today. Daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, Sara has managed to win over audiences right from her debut Kedarnath, and continues to do so with films like Coolie No.1 and Love Aaj Kal.
No matter how many years she adds to her age, the childlike spirit in her will always be alive. Take for instance, her famous knock knock jokes and travelogues on Instagram-- they all show how she's a joie de vivre type of person, and we hope that never changes.
