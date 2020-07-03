Remembering Saroj Khan Through Her Inspiring Journey
At a TED talk some years back, Saroj Khan shared interesting anecdotes from her life.
Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away early morning on 3 July at the age of 71. From a background dancer to becoming a celebrated choreographer in Bollywood, Saroj Khan’s journey has been a remarkable one. Speaking at a TEDX conference, Saroj Khan shared an interesting anecdote from her childhood days.
“When I was very young, my mother saw me making different gestures seeing shadows on the wall. She was concerned and took me to a doctor. The doctor said that probably I am interested in dancing and he suggested I be introduced to the film industry. Thus began my journey”.Saroj Khan, Veteran Choreographer
Saroj Khan revealed in her talk that she did not have any masters. “There was a period when Gurujis from Madras would come to Bombay and their style was very different. But they wouldn’t prefer any woman with short hair and they scorned upon Western clothes. When Asha was being made, Eena Meena Deeka was being filmed in Tamil and there was a requirement of two girls for acrobatics. I fought hard to get into the troupe”.
Watch the video for more such fascinating stories.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.