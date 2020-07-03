Remembering Saroj Khan Through Her Inspiring Journey

Saroj Khan revealed in her talk that she did not have any masters. “There was a period when Gurujis from Madras would come to Bombay and their style was very different. But they wouldn’t prefer any woman with short hair and they scorned upon Western clothes. When Asha was being made, Eena Meena Deeka was being filmed in Tamil and there was a requirement of two girls for acrobatics. I fought hard to get into the troupe”.

Watch the video for more such fascinating stories.