Noted Choreographer Saroj Khan Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 72

Noted choreographer Saroj Khan passed away early morning on Friday, 3 July, at the age of 72 due to cardiac arrest.

On 24 June, the veteran Bollywood choreographer had been admitted to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of difficulty in breathing.

According to a report, the National Award-winning choreographer had tested negative for coronavirus.

Saroj Khan has choreographed dance numbers like ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Hum Ko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar’, ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’, ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’, ‘Nimbooda’ and ‘Dola Re Dola’.

The last song to be choreographed by her in Bollywood was ‘Tabaah Ho Gaye’ starring Madhuri Dixit, from Karan Johar’s Kalank.