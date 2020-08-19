Is Period Leave Regressive? All Arguments We Hear So Often

What an old fashioned idea! On one hand, we fight for equal treatment at the workplace and on other hand we are making periods an issue. Women athletes participate in sports without caring about whether it’s “that time of the month for them”. What’s this hypocrisy? Just take sick leave? Almost all the organisations give 12 days of sick leave anyway - if you aren't feeling well, use those?

Biological discrimination - that's exactly how we bracket jobs too. One question that most employers tend to ask the "just married" women they plan to hire is, "Are you planning a family any time soon?" At the interview stage there's bias and then they will think she will also be missing from work for 10 extra days? We've been fighting these biases since so long, why ruin all of that when women are somewhat at a better place professionally than before?

I can work through my period and menstrual disorders aren't very common. In most cases, you can easily pop a painkiller and work through your period. Not like women all these years haven’t done that?

Women could misuse period leaves just because they are entitled to take it. And what happens in cases when you accidentally get your period twice in a cycle? How will you implement it?

I don't want the world to know that I am on my period and I need a leave and in turn reinforce all those stereotypes against women and things like , "Oh, she's on her period. She can't make a rational decision."