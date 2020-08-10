Zomato Introduces Period Leave of Up to 10 Days for Employees
‘There shouldn’t be any shame attached to applying for a period leave,’ says CEO in an email to his staff.
Food delivering company, Zomato, will now be giving its female and transgender employees up to 10 days of 'period leave' a year.
The move was announced by its CEO, Deepinder Goyal, through an email to his employees on Saturday.
“There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave. You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day,” Goyal noted in his email.
"A note for men – our female colleagues expressing that they are on their period leave shouldn’t be uncomfortable for us. This is a part of life, and while we don’t fully understand what women go through, we need to trust them when they say they need to rest this out. I know that menstrual cramps are very painful for a lot of women – and we have to support them through it if we want to build a truly collaborative culture at Zomato," he added.
The move was lauded by many, and is being seen as a step towards greater destigmatisation and acceptance.
Zomato is the most high-profile organisation to institute the policy in India, reported Reuters.
